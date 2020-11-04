US elections: Kanye West votes for 'someone he truly trusts' — himself

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next US president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden.

The singer and fashion designer tweeted that he was “voting for the first time in my life for the President of the US, and it's for someone I truly trust ... me.”

He later posted video of himself casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote himself in on the ballot.

West, 43, got onto the presidential ballot in a handful of states, though not in battlegrounds like Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan. He has spent recent weeks instructing followers how to vote for him as a write-in candidate elsewhere.