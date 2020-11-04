WATCH | 'Baby Shark' becomes the most-viewed YouTube video

The popular children's song Baby Shark has swum its way to another milestone by becoming the most-viewed YouTube video.

The chart-topping tune, produced by South Korean company Pinkfong, raked in over 7.06 billion views, edging out the hugely popular Despacito by Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The viral children's song was originally uploaded in July 2016 and since then has streamed its way into many people's hearts.