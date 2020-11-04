Lifestyle

WATCH | 'Baby Shark' becomes the most-viewed YouTube video

The chart-topping tune raked in over 7.06 billion views

04 November 2020 - 13:26 By Khanyisile Ngcobo

The popular children's song Baby Shark has swum its way to another milestone by becoming the most-viewed YouTube video. 

The chart-topping tune, produced by South Korean company Pinkfong, raked in over 7.06 billion views, edging out the hugely popular Despacito by Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The viral children's song was originally uploaded in July 2016 and since then has streamed its way into many people's hearts.

Pinkfong took to its official social media accounts to celebrate the good news.

"Baby Shark swims to the top of YouTube, officially becoming the No 1 most-viewed YouTube video in history with 7.04 billion views. Thanks for all your love and support everyone," the company said in a celebratory tweet.

Earlier this year, a remixed version of Baby Shark was released with a Covid-19 twist.

The latest version offered useful health tips such as hand washing and covering sneezes amid the deadly pandemic. 

