Here's a roundup of the latest research on the coronavirus

These first responders “cannot avoid entering homes or having close contact with members of the public and co-workers,” Dr. Anita Simonds, president of the European Respiratory Society, said in a statement. “No matter where we live in the world, we ... need to do all we can to protect them.”

PUBLIC SURFACES MIGHT GIVE CLUES TO VIRUS SPREAD

Local public health officials interested in how and where the new coronavirus is spreading might want to monitor the amounts of virus on “high-touch” surfaces in their communities, a new study suggests. From April to June, during a Covid-19 outbreak in one Massachusetts town, researchers swabbed 348 nonporous surfaces that frequently get touched by the public.

Twenty-nine swabs, or 8.3%, were positive for the virus, including crosswalk buttons, trash can handles, and door handles at entrances to essential businesses like grocery stores, liquor stores, banks, and gas stations. In a report posted on Sunday on medRxiv ahead of peer review, the researchers note that the amount of virus on the surfaces was minimal and the risk of infection from touching one is extremely low.

But the prevalence of the virus on high-touch surfaces in public spaces and essential businesses “reflected, and may even lead, local Covid-19 case numbers by one week,” they said. “Our findings demonstrate the potential for environmental surveillance of high-touch surfaces to inform disease dynamics during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

NEW APP AIDS CANCER DECISION-MAKING DURING PANDEMIC

A new app may help cancer patients decide how risky it is for them to delay treatment due to fear of contracting Covid-19. Using data from over five million US patients, researchers developed an online tool that quantifies that risk for individuals with 25 different types of cancer. In JAMA Oncology, they give two examples. The first is a 70-year-old New York City woman during the peak of the pandemic's first wave. She had stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer and also suffered from hypertension and diabetes. Treatment involves surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.