Collectable coins celebrate SA's famous Big Five

The leopard is the latest animal to be added to the series

The world's wild spaces are diminishing, taking with them many of the planets wild animals, but SA remains one of the places that is revered for its wildlife.



To celebrate this, The South African Mint, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank, has started producing a series of coins featuring the Big Five, the penultimate of which comes out this month...