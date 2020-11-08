Opinion

Conquer envy, if you want a life

Wanting to be somebody else is a problem, not least because you don't know who those somebody elses really are, writes Mark Barnes

It seems to me that we're forever wanting little pieces (but only certain pieces, mind you) of what other people have. It doesn't work like that. The basket of things that each of us has, our mix, our lot, or, as they so aptly say in Afrikaans, our “las” of strengths and weaknesses, was never intended to be an upside-only bag of goodies.



You can't just have your favourites in the Quality Street selection, you have to buy the whole packet (clever, that)...