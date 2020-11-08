Eswatini-born Noma Dumezweni is picking up plum roles and awards abroad

The acclaimed actress talks to Margaret Gardiner about breaking barriers, #BLM, and her new show, 'The Undoing'

Becoming a successful actor is a daunting task. Being African and succeeding in the international entertainment industry increases the hurdles. You can make a short list of the people from Africa who've succeeded in this arena. Now, southern Africa can add another name to the list: Noma Dumezweni, who stars in HBO's The Undoing.



She shares screen time with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, who calls her "a sensational screen actress and formidable presence"...