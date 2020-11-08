Photography

'Microlight': A photographic memoir of a son's quest to understand his father

Jansen van Staden tests the limits of the photographic medium to create a deeply personal photobook

For much of his childhood, photographer Jansen van Staden's father, Tjaart, was an absent figure.



As his son recalls, “My mom and dad divorced when I was four and subsequently we travelled a lot through SA with my mom — me and my brother — looking for work. We counted the other day and we figured out that we must have ended up moving about 24 times by the time I was 18. We got used to travelling and used to spending time in the car and used to saying goodbye to friends and making new friends and changing from school to school.”..