'On the Rocks' has little to offer beyond the surface gloss

'Lost in Translation' director Sofia Coppola has teamed up with Bill Murray again — but this time for a bittersweet father-daughter comedy

It's been 17 years since director Sofia Coppola teamed up with comic legend Bill Murray for the much acclaimed Lost in Translation. That film dealt with the awkward search for meaningful connections in the claustrophobic, itinerant spaces of the fast-paced modern world.



Now Coppola and Murray have reunited for a similar, if somewhat more mature, exploration of similar themes in On The Rocks, a bittersweet father-daughter comedy set in Manhattan's navel-gazing social media era...