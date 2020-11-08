Music

Sisonke Xonti strikes gold by unearthing his 'unique sound' on new album

The Cape Town jazzman tells Percy Mabandu how the language of alchemy inspired his magical second album, 'Migration'

There's a clamouring gust and a fidgeting sound on the receiver when award-winning saxophonist Sisonke Xonti finally answers the call. It's our umpteenth attempt at an interview. The 2020 Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz is coming off of some hustle or another.



After a gasp and a rueful greeting, he creaks and croaks some complaints about the quarrel he's having with the printers over the sleeve of his new album. "They're just messing it up … Sorry man! I'm all over the place. I need to focus. Let's talk." We both crack with laughter and settle into a steady conversation...