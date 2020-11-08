Lifestyle

Art

There's more to sculptor Dylan Lewis' work than the big cats he's famed for

Lucienne van Pul speaks to the internationally-renowned sculptor about growing as an artist and his latest virtual auction

08 November 2020 - 00:00 By Lucienne van Pul

Dylan Lewis has much to celebrate. Not only is it his birthday weekend, he's also celebrating an international career as one of the world's foremost sculptors spanning over two decades.

In Stellenbosch, a sculpted indigenous garden bears testament to his illustrious career. It comprises more than 60 works, a comprehensive record of Lewis's artistic development, exploring the Jungian notion of “the wilderness within”...

