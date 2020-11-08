Art
There's more to sculptor Dylan Lewis' work than the big cats he's famed for
Lucienne van Pul speaks to the internationally-renowned sculptor about growing as an artist and his latest virtual auction
08 November 2020 - 00:00
Dylan Lewis has much to celebrate. Not only is it his birthday weekend, he's also celebrating an international career as one of the world's foremost sculptors spanning over two decades.
In Stellenbosch, a sculpted indigenous garden bears testament to his illustrious career. It comprises more than 60 works, a comprehensive record of Lewis's artistic development, exploring the Jungian notion of “the wilderness within”...
