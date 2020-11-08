Humour

Why I refuse to condemn the leader of the Great Clicks Boycott of 2020

Many of us know a thing or two about letting down the team — we've done it before

On June 12 1998 South Africans, including this one, were quivering with excitement. About 13 of my best friends and family congregated in my two-bedroom Pinetown flat in Bafana jerseys, drunk on a wave of success that had peaked in SA qualifying for the World Cup.



Our opponents in the opening match of the whole spectacle were the hosts, France, playing in front of their home crowd. Deep in the second half, Bafana were 1-0 down. We were on the edge of our seats. Anything could happen. Enter Bafana defender extraordinaire, Pierre Issa, to take the game by the scruff of the neck. In the 78th minute, he tricked the diving goalie and stabbed the ball into the net...