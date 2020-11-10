Mam' Esther turns 85 this month, and gives SA a gift

Mahlangu is driven by the need to “pass on our tradition from generation to generation. So they can see where Ndebele comes from.”

“While I have worked with many respected museums, curators, art fairs, galleries and global brands I have had very few solo exhibitions in SA. It is exciting for me to be launching one of my largest solos ever at the age of 85 in South Africa so that my own people can experience and enjoy these paintings and realise their value.

“I love art. It is part of me and I can’t separate it from who I am. Many people ask me when I am going to retire. But making art is not a job to me, it is a major part of who I am and I will continue to paint as long as I am able.”

Mahlangu's artistic journey began when she underwent a traditional Ndebele coming-of-age ritual where young women are taught traditional beadwork.

Her work is inspired by the traditional finishing of a house which entails covering the walls in decorated coloured clay. In the 1940s the Ndebele started using paints and colouring the walls in geometric shapes. As a teen the notoriety for her unique designs got her commissions for her work.

Mam Esther, as she is affectionately named, is also famous for her collaboration with German luxury vehicle manufacturer BMW when in 1999 she was asked to decorate the 525i sedan.

This year she was commissioned by a local Rolls-Royce patron to create a work of art for a Phantom — the car has been named “The Mahlangu”.