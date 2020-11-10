'She killed it!': Blue Ivy Carter adds narrator to list of accomplishments
She may be known as the eldest daughter of two of the world's most famous artists but Blue Ivy Carter is well on her way to being a superstar in her own right if her latest accomplishment is anything to go by.
The talented youngster, who recently won a BET award with mom Beyoncé Knowles-Carter for Brown Skin Girl, has lent her voice to the audio book version of Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry.
The book is about a father learning to style his child's hair.
Hair Love was released as a short film in 2019, going on to win an Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Cherry shared a series of posts on the book on Instagram on Monday, including a snippet of Carter reading the book.
He also revealed that the book, a New York Times best-seller, would be translated into French and Portuguese.
Joining in on the excitement was none other than the eight-year-old's grandmother, Tina Lawson, who not only gushed over the youngster's latest gig but also heaped praises on the book for teaching “young black girls to love their hair”.
“Wow! I heard My granddaughter’s narration! She killed it! I cannot wait to download her voice reading it!
“This book was so great for our young black girls to love their hair!" the proud grandmother said in an Instagram post.