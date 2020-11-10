Vaccine hesitancy may undermine the fight against Covid-19, report finds

An 80% uptake of a Covid-19 vaccine may be needed to protect communities from the novel coronavirus, but volatile levels of misinformation and vaccine mistrust could undermine efforts to tackle the pandemic, British scientists said on Tuesday.

A report by scientific institutions the British Academy and the Royal Society found that, in part due to circulating misinformation and behavioural factors, about 36% of people in Britain say they are either uncertain or very unlikely to agree to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

It said an “open dialogue” is critical to building public support for Covid-19 vaccination, and called for a “frank conversation” to manage public expectations that life will not immediately get back to normal when vaccines arrive.

“Vaccines and vaccination are two very different things. To achieve the estimated 80% of uptake of a vaccine required for community protection, we need a serious, well-funded and community-based public engagement strategy,” said Melinda Mills, an Oxford University professor and expert in demographic science who led the report.