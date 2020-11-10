'We have lost an icon': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

Jeopardy! game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy.

The death of Canadian-born Trebek, who in March 2019 revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, was shared on the show's official Twitter account. Trebek passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, the show's tweet said.

It quickly drew condolences from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others.

“We have lost an icon,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.