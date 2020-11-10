Zozibini Tunzi congratulates E! People's Choice award winner Elsa Majimbo
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has congratulated Elsa Majimbo on bagging the E! People's Choice award, for which Zozi was one of the contenders.
“Congratulations superstar! Thank you for making us laugh and bringing joy during the most unprecedented time. You are so deserving. It is not by mistake that you won, it's not,” tweeted Zozi, quoting one of Elsa's famous lines.
The Kenyan comedian on Monday thanked her fans for their support after she was announced a winner in the African Social Star category.
“We won! We won! OK, technically, I won, but you know we are all winners. Thank you so much, guys. Thank you so much to people who voted for me, supported me and the guys who were telling people to vote,” said Elsa in an Instagram video.
Elsa was up against several African contenders including Sho Madjozi, Thuso Mbedu and Nigerian vlogger Dimma Umeh. E! opened up voting for October and fans were allowed to cast 25 daily votes each.
“I won the E! People's Choice Award! Literally could not have done it without all of your amazing support,” Elsa said on Instagram.
The comedian said while 2020 has been a difficult year, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, it taught her an important lesson about purpose.
“This year has been a whirlwind of discomfort and confusion for everybody, but for me, it also brought with it a great lesson, that sometimes even the greatest obstacles in our path can be opportunities in disguise.”
Elsa shot to fame earlier this year when many countries went on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In a viral video, which saw her become a favourite among thousands of South Africans, she got candid about enjoying her time in isolation.
“Since corona started, we have all been in isolation and I miss no-one. Why am I missing you? What is the reason for me to miss you? Do I pay your school fees? Do I pay your rent? Do I provide food for you?”
The E! award comes on the heels of her bagging a collaboration with MAC Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty, which is co-owned by US musician Rihanna.