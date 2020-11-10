Zozibini Tunzi congratulates E! People's Choice award winner Elsa Majimbo

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has congratulated Elsa Majimbo on bagging the E! People's Choice award, for which Zozi was one of the contenders.

“Congratulations superstar! Thank you for making us laugh and bringing joy during the most unprecedented time. You are so deserving. It is not by mistake that you won, it's not,” tweeted Zozi, quoting one of Elsa's famous lines.

The Kenyan comedian on Monday thanked her fans for their support after she was announced a winner in the African Social Star category.

“We won! We won! OK, technically, I won, but you know we are all winners. Thank you so much, guys. Thank you so much to people who voted for me, supported me and the guys who were telling people to vote,” said Elsa in an Instagram video.

Elsa was up against several African contenders including Sho Madjozi, Thuso Mbedu and Nigerian vlogger Dimma Umeh. E! opened up voting for October and fans were allowed to cast 25 daily votes each.

“I won the E! People's Choice Award! Literally could not have done it without all of your amazing support,” Elsa said on Instagram.

The comedian said while 2020 has been a difficult year, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, it taught her an important lesson about purpose.

“This year has been a whirlwind of discomfort and confusion for everybody, but for me, it also brought with it a great lesson, that sometimes even the greatest obstacles in our path can be opportunities in disguise.”