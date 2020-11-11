Party at work like it's 2020: How to celebrate the office party virtually

It may be a remote memory, but the workplace party is back for the holidays. While some companies throw up their hands at the thought, others are planning to celebrate like it's 2020 — in virtual worlds.

“We may be apart, but we do have the technology to create the psychological and emotional experience of being together,” said Priya Parker, author of The Art of Gathering and host of the New York Times podcast Together Apart.

“People still need to party: We need release, we need connection, we need to let go of all this stress and step into a joyful space.”

The prospect of hosting online holiday parties is so daunting that only 23% of companies are even planning one, compared to 76% last year, according to a new survey by staffing firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Of the employers trying to pull this off, about three-quarters are going to do it remotely. Some will throw parties in virtual environments so that even if you cannot be there, at least your avatar can have a pretty good time.