'Something extremely bogus is going on,' says Elon Musk after mixed Covid test results

Tesla CEO says he took four Covid-19 tests, two were positive and two negative

13 November 2020 - 10:10 By Kanishka Singh and Khanyisile Ngcobo
Tesla boss Elon Musk had four Covid-19 tests, with mixed results.
Image: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that he took four coronavirus tests on the same day with two returning negative and two producing positive results.

“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for Covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” Musk said in a tweet.

He later revealed that he was only experiencing symptoms of a “typical cold”, in response to a question under the post.

Musk's remarks come months after he revealed he would not take a Covid-19 vaccine once it's available. 

According to CNN, the SpaceX CEO said he would not take the vaccine as neither he nor his children are at risk of being infected with Covid-19.

The US has so far reported more than 240,000 Covid-19 deaths and registered more than 10 million cases, making it one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic.

Reuters

