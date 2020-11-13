'Something extremely bogus is going on,' says Elon Musk after mixed Covid test results

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that he took four coronavirus tests on the same day with two returning negative and two producing positive results.

“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for Covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” Musk said in a tweet.

He later revealed that he was only experiencing symptoms of a “typical cold”, in response to a question under the post.