Opinion

2020's medical waste may one day be in a museum

In a global pandemic, the paraphernalia of medicine takes on a sobering significance, writes Nathalie Viruly

As a curator, and possibly because I am a Pisces, I am drawn to objects.



As a child, I'd make memory boxes: ticket stubs and letters to my dead hamster. I recently found a box of sawdust I'd kept from a tree that was axed in my childhood garden...