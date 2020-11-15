Opinion
2020's medical waste may one day be in a museum
In a global pandemic, the paraphernalia of medicine takes on a sobering significance, writes Nathalie Viruly
15 November 2020 - 00:02
As a curator, and possibly because I am a Pisces, I am drawn to objects.
As a child, I'd make memory boxes: ticket stubs and letters to my dead hamster. I recently found a box of sawdust I'd kept from a tree that was axed in my childhood garden...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.