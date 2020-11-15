Branded and blackmailed: 'How I survived the devious sex cult, Nxivm'

To the outside world, Nxivm was a wellbeing programme for the rich and famous. But to insiders, it was a living nightmare of manipulation and abuse

Sarah Edmondson was in her late 20s and unfulfilled by her acting career when she joined a strange self-help organisation in 2005. It was called Nxivm, pronounced Nexium, and its leader was Keith Raniere, a lank-haired New Yorker who claimed to have developed a scientific framework that enabled people to reach their full potential.



The big sell of the company's seminars — a mix of pseudoscience, corporate jargon and pinched philosophies — focused on participants overcoming their fears and “limiting beliefs” to become more successful...