Branded and blackmailed: 'How I survived the devious sex cult, Nxivm'
To the outside world, Nxivm was a wellbeing programme for the rich and famous. But to insiders, it was a living nightmare of manipulation and abuse
15 November 2020 - 00:04
Sarah Edmondson was in her late 20s and unfulfilled by her acting career when she joined a strange self-help organisation in 2005. It was called Nxivm, pronounced Nexium, and its leader was Keith Raniere, a lank-haired New Yorker who claimed to have developed a scientific framework that enabled people to reach their full potential.
The big sell of the company's seminars — a mix of pseudoscience, corporate jargon and pinched philosophies — focused on participants overcoming their fears and “limiting beliefs” to become more successful...
