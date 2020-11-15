Changing the face of animation: SA's stars are rising — and they're female

Studio Yezi founder Thandiwe Mlauli is on a mission to 'open up the animation industry' and break box office records while doing so

Every now and then a headline praising a “boom” in South African or African animation makes waves. A recent article of this nature came courtesy of the BBC, profiling several reportedly self-taught rising stars and their small studios.



In reality, it's a modest industry relying mostly on TV commercials and flash-in-the-pan YouTube series that pop up and disappear just as quickly. It's an industry that remains largely inconspicuous in the mainstream with the exception of a few box office hits. These include Khumba and Adventures in Zambezia by Cape Town studio Triggerfish, which is widely recognised as the leader on the continent...