Childhood games can help grown-ups 'play the stress away'

A new study by Lego finds that learning to have fun again may be the key for overwhelmed adults who find it hard to unwind

At a particularly low point in my adulthood — a classic break-up coupled with a drama at work — I tried to remember the last time I was happy. Actually happy. I realised that I couldn't even grasp what happiness felt like any more.



I stretched my memory back to the last time I felt a semblance of the feeling and landed all the way back in my childhood. So, I went out about bought a PlayStation 3 and a giant Lego pirate ship and found the joy I used to have in these games and toys was still there beneath the surface, hiding in the recesses of a simpler time when being happy didn't feel so complicated...