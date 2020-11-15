Four of the most infamous cults of all time

From Charles Manson to David Koresh, these sects had a charismatic leader in common — along with strict controls on members' freedom

There's a fine line between being drawn into what appears to be a utopian community and falling for a manipulative mind controller.



Most cults, sometimes referred to as new religious movements or NRMs, have the same characteristics: strict demands on members' lifestyles such as giving up possessions, professions and contact with family to live in a commune...