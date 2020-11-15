Four of the most infamous cults of all time
From Charles Manson to David Koresh, these sects had a charismatic leader in common — along with strict controls on members' freedom
15 November 2020 - 00:00
There's a fine line between being drawn into what appears to be a utopian community and falling for a manipulative mind controller.
Most cults, sometimes referred to as new religious movements or NRMs, have the same characteristics: strict demands on members' lifestyles such as giving up possessions, professions and contact with family to live in a commune...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.