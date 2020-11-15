Seven fantastic flicks from the EU Film Festival you can watch online for free

The 2020 edition of this festival has gone virtual and is virtually free. Here are some of the highlights

You won't need to mask up, sanitise or social distance to enjoy the wide selection of films on offer as part of this year's edition of the European Union Film Festival.



That's because the 7th edition of the festival is going virtual and is virtually free. There are 12 films on offer. Here's a selection to whet the appetite:..