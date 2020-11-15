Humour

What beggars want is your moola, not your half-drunk macchiato

Our attitude towards desperate folks betrays an alarming lack of empathy and generosity

My fellow South Africans and compatriots. First things first, you can all go to hell. No, really. If you don't like hearing this, you can kiss me where the sun don't shine. But before you get all defensive, allow me to explain.



At the rate that things are going, especially in the economic climate since the Covid-19 pandemic started, most of us face an uncertain future. We are living through a period not too dissimilar to the Great Depression of the late 1920s and early 1930s. Our Black Thursday has come...