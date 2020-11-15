Opinion

'Why I volunteered to be a guinea pig for a Covid-19 vaccine'

I'm frustrated by those who oppose human challenge vaccine trials for the sake of volunteers … when we actively wish to take part, writes Zacharia Kafuko

The UK recently announced plans to conduct Covid-19 human challenge trials to accelerate the development of vaccines and treatments.



In these trials, researchers can test a vaccine's efficacy in a matter of weeks by giving young, healthy volunteers (who receive the best medical care) a vaccine candidate and then deliberately exposing them to the coronavirus...