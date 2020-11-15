Art

Zanele Muholi takes the stories of black LGBTQAI+ South Africans to London

260 photographs by the visual activist have gone on show at the Tate Modern

Zanele Muholi has been making waves on the South African art scene since the early 2000s — and there's been no stopping them (Muholi prefers the pronouns they/them) since then.



This month, 260 photographs taken by the visual activist went on show at the Tate Modern in London in the first major UK showing of Muholi's work, which tells the stories of black LGBTQAI+ people in South Africa...