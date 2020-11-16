Why Lasizwe thinks the Galaxy S20 FE camera is made for his YouTube channel

Recently Samsung took what made the Galaxy S20 so popular, along with the feedback of Galaxy fans and created the Galaxy S20 FE. It features many of Galaxy S20’s game-changing camera innovations, such as 30x Space Zoom that gets you closer to the action, and Single Take, which curates a portfolio of intelligently edited image and video options immediately after recording, so users can instantly share their best shots and footage.

Fans will also enjoy first-in-category innovations such as a 120Hz display, prograde cameras and immense battery life – at a price nobody expected. That’s where Lasizwe stepped in and shares why Samsung’s S20FE is the smartphone of the year for people who love to express themselves.

He is the South African television personality, social media personality, radio host, comedian, actor and YouTuber who has kept millions of South Africans laughing at his hilarious take on everyday life. This is a man who knows what’s popular which is why he had to share his thoughts on the Galaxy S20 FE.

“You joking? This was my first reaction to the Galaxy S20FE because it's filled with features that you expect from a much more expensive phone. This phone takes performance to a new level. It’s got what I’d want to use to create content for my own YouTube channel including all-day power in the battery and rapid performance.

"There’s of course, the big plus for content creation – prograde cameras with the artificial intelligence helping you with lighting, day and night and Single Take, where you can record a scene for up to 15 seconds and instantly have a variety of videos and pictures. These are automatically created and waiting for you. That’s smart. It’s just filled with features.

"Most PC monitors have 60Hz refresh rate, but S20 FE has 120Hz that gives you the smoothest motion, which is incredibly fast to your touch. I can see a lot of people wanting it. It’s got everything you need in terms of power, performance and play and is still affordable. Now that’s value that few smartphones can beat!"

This article was paid for by Samsung.