How men can be 'better allies' to women in the workplace

This is your second book on the subject, so why is the topic so important to you?

DS: We were interested in the question, “Why aren’t men more engaged in levelling the playing field when it comes to gender equity in the workplace?” Our first book, Athena Rising, was about how men in senior leadership could be better mentors to women. Now this new book is an even broader conversation about allyship — how men at every level of an organisation can be better allies.

That still is not happening. Why?

DS: There’s a gap between what men say they believe, and what they are actually doing. It’s the same as the conversation around race: It’s not enough to say you’re not a racist, you have to actually do something to create change and take action.

Often there is a reluctance to engage, because men are anxious about what they should be doing, and are afraid to make mistakes. Or they back away because they think it’s only a women’s issue. We tell them that it’s actually a leadership issue, because it affects the whole organisation.

So what does being an ally in the workplace look like?

DS: It starts with interpersonal relationships. How do I show up for my colleagues? That can mean everything from initiating friendships, to building trust, to mentoring.

The harder part is the more public aspect, because that can be more disrupting. You have to put some skin in the game. For example, sticking up for a female colleague who has been interrupted in a meeting for the third time, or objecting to a sexist or harassing joke.