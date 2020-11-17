Lifestyle

The Kiffness split social media with Malema and Hitler comparison video

17 November 2020 - 15:00
David Scott, founder of the local band The Kiffness, has compared EFF leader Julius Malema to Adolf Hitler.
David Scott, founder of the local band The Kiffness, has compared EFF leader Julius Malema to Adolf Hitler.
Image: Press Image/The Kiffness

David Scott, founder of music band The Kiffness, has again split social media after compiling a video comparing EFF leader Julius Malema to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The video, titled “the alarming parallels between Hitler and Malema's rise to power”, comes after the DA compared the red berets to the Nazis following protest action at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town.

“A lot of people thought this claim was unfounded, but many are saying it is bang on,” he said about the DA's comparison.

He used a TED Ed video by Alex Gendler and Anthony Hazard about Hitler's rise to power to draw parallels between him and Malema. In the video he included a disclaimer, saying the parallels are his interpretation and not necessarily based on similar timelines.

LISTEN | Helen Zille defends EFF 'Nazis' claim, compares Malema to Hitler

"That is how Hitler built his support and this is how Julius Malema is building his support."
Politics
1 day ago

The comparisons begin with visuals from the Sharpeville massacre in 1960 and the end of World War 1, up to the recent protests by the EFF in Senekal. 

The video has garnered more than 41,000 views on YouTube and a mixed bag of comments.

Some people agreed the comparison of the two leaders was justifiable, while others said it was reaching.

‘We don’t know half of it’: community leader on racism at Brackenfell High

After 17 years as Brackenfell’s Dutch Reformed Church minister, Guillaume Smit is well aware of the racial divisions in his community.
News
2 days ago

Here are some of the responses on Twitter:

MORE

WATCH | The Kiffness rewrites 'Loslappie' to celebrate the end of the booze ban

David Scott channels Kurt Darren in his new parody song, 'Ek Wil Tops Toe Gaan in Level 2'
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | The Kiffness takes shots at Malema with 'Jerusalema' parody

David Scott, founder of local band The Kiffness, has taken jabs at EFF leader Julius Malema, but his video has been criticised
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | 'We don't need your administration' - The Kiffness has a message for the ANC in new song

David Scott of The Kiffness, shared the song on Twitter on Sunday
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. A quirky ladies' road trip: 3,100km of fun on the Cape's back roads Travel
  2. Brain food! Celebrated SA chef Siba Mtongana's now a Harvard case study Food
  3. IN PICS | Five of the most striking looks from Miss SA's homecoming tour The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Parades and emotional reunions: 5 great moments from Miss SA’s ... Lifestyle
  5. Is 'MasterChef' Oz any good without the show's beloved original judges? Food

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application