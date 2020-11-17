The Kiffness split social media with Malema and Hitler comparison video
David Scott, founder of music band The Kiffness, has again split social media after compiling a video comparing EFF leader Julius Malema to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
The video, titled “the alarming parallels between Hitler and Malema's rise to power”, comes after the DA compared the red berets to the Nazis following protest action at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town.
“A lot of people thought this claim was unfounded, but many are saying it is bang on,” he said about the DA's comparison.
He used a TED Ed video by Alex Gendler and Anthony Hazard about Hitler's rise to power to draw parallels between him and Malema. In the video he included a disclaimer, saying the parallels are his interpretation and not necessarily based on similar timelines.
The comparisons begin with visuals from the Sharpeville massacre in 1960 and the end of World War 1, up to the recent protests by the EFF in Senekal.
The video has garnered more than 41,000 views on YouTube and a mixed bag of comments.
Some people agreed the comparison of the two leaders was justifiable, while others said it was reaching.
Here are some of the responses on Twitter:
I have called this for a while now. There are strong parallels with and in particular with his Bully Boys tactics. Propaganda and indoctrination using minority hatred to grow votes. #bewarned— G. (@RadiogaggaG) November 15, 2020
You compare him to the most evil man in history because he wants to restore Black People's dignity in this lifetime? He's no saint, but not Adolf.— Thabang (@Great_Kopi) November 15, 2020
Malema is doing what brought Hitler to power. Very clever man.. unfortunately there are not very clever people in the ANC his opposition. They also don't oppose what he does. One wonders if the parties are not perhaps related.— lyn (@lynetso) November 15, 2020
Interesting how Hitler is always compared to people others don't like. Irrespective of their political leanings.— SA Problems (@UniqueSAProblem) November 15, 2020
Is it fair? Fairly accurate yes. Both use the same tactics. Create a certain enemy (race) to gather power.— JOUM ASEK IND🌈🇿🇦🙏 (@carel_coetzee) November 15, 2020
You really can't be comparing wanting economic liberation with the atrocities committed by Hitler.— W.🎈 (@JusCallMeWill) November 15, 2020
Till this day, land and economy is still run by whites.
You have the audacity to use MLK quote, when he was also up against the same issues we have today.
Bro, I've been trying to illustrate this for years. You've done it very simply, which simpletons will say is cherry-picked, but the gist of it is spot on!— Matthew Wilke (@mattcredible) November 15, 2020
Hitler committed mass genocide, how is malema even on his level?— sadiq khan (@synthporn) November 15, 2020
He may be employing unconventional strategies Hitler employed at the start... But him and Hitler aren't a good comparison in many other aspects important aspects.— Sheidheda (@Sheid_Heda) November 15, 2020