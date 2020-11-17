The Kiffness split social media with Malema and Hitler comparison video

David Scott, founder of music band The Kiffness, has again split social media after compiling a video comparing EFF leader Julius Malema to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The video, titled “the alarming parallels between Hitler and Malema's rise to power”, comes after the DA compared the red berets to the Nazis following protest action at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town.

“A lot of people thought this claim was unfounded, but many are saying it is bang on,” he said about the DA's comparison.

He used a TED Ed video by Alex Gendler and Anthony Hazard about Hitler's rise to power to draw parallels between him and Malema. In the video he included a disclaimer, saying the parallels are his interpretation and not necessarily based on similar timelines.