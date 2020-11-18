How Pfizer, Moderna sprinted ahead in extraordinary race for vaccine

On Nov. 9, the companies reported the first promising results from large-scale, scientifically rigorous clinical trials around the world — though potential roadblocks remain and widespread distribution is not expected until at least April.

On Monday, Moderna Inc, a scrappy biotech with nearly $1 billion in research & development backing from the US government, announced what appeared to be its own successful vaccine, using the same new technology that brought Pfizer such rapid results.

Both companies have reported preliminary findings of more than 90% effectiveness — an unexpectedly high rate — raising hope for an end to the pandemic that has killed more than 1.3 million people globally, upended economies and disrupted daily life for billions of people.

Their work validates that of several tiny biotechnology firms, which for years have been labouring to prove a once-unorthodox idea: The human body can act as its own vaccine factory. Both the Pfizer and Moderna inoculations work by injecting people with customised genetic code that instructs human cells to make key virus proteins to induce an immune response

In Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s case, decision-making that normally would take months was reduced to days, including the crucial call on which vaccine version to use in a human clinical trial that has enrolled about 44,000 people worldwide so far.

In many ways, however, the work has just begun. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna still must finalise their data on efficacy and safety, and share that information with the scientific community and regulators — including the US Food and Drug Administration, which will make the call on whether to authorise the vaccines for emergency use. The companies will have to increase production to as much as 2 billion doses or more by the end of 2021 — and face a huge task in distributing them.

BORROWING FROM FLU AND CANCER RESEARCH

Pfizer’s Dormitzer is more prepared than many to meet the challenges, having led research efforts at Novartis AG in the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic. That project produced three licensed vaccines in the most rapid pandemic vaccine response until now.

At Novartis AG, Dormitzer began testing novel ways to make vaccines using messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, which contains instructions for human cells. In this case, scientists introduce mRNA instructions for cells to make a portion of a virus, which the immune system recognises as a threat and counters with a protective response. No actual virus is involved in the process.