9 staycations we’re looking forward to taking this summer

As we begin to emerge from the hard lockdowns associated with Covid-19, continuing safety concerns and requisite testing to travel internationally are seeing South Africans rethink their travel plans. It’s a no-brainer: local, well-priced getaways allow you to explore the myriad hidden gems Mzansi has to offer.

To make your mini-break even more luxurious, no matter your budget or travel preference, Radisson Hotel Group has launched tailor-made offers* for all its South African properties.

These are the staycations we can’t wait to book ...

Oceanside pampering

Waking up to the sound of gentle waves and a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean is just the start of a memorable stay at Radisson Blu Hotel, Waterfront, Cape Town. The seaside hotel is located close to the city centre and the Mother City’s biggest attractions, including the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, Robben Island and luxury shopping destination, the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.

Find your bliss with a complimentary upgrade to an oceanview room, a cheese and wine selection, and choose one of two indulgent spa offerings at the Amani Spa.

Foodie heaven

Known for its vast offering of restaurants, bars and cafes, Cape Town’s central business district is a food lover’s dream. Begin your culinary journey at Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Cape Town, which occupies an architectural award-nominated building in the heart of the CBD, and boasts three of its own top-class, on-site dining options to tickle your taste buds. With a complimentary three-course dinner, you can enjoy all the wonders of the city without even leaving the comfort of your suite.

Adventure break

Bold, vibrant and red-hot, Radisson RED, Cape Town, is a concept hotel like no other. The first RED on African soil, it offers the perfect home base for avid adventure seekers — and their furry friends (the hotel is 100% pet-friendly, too). Get active with an upgraded room, 10% off your food bill and two tickets to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa), which is located right outside the hotel’s OUIbar + KTCHN. After a dose of culture, enjoy live music around the pool on the RED rooftop at sunset.

Romance and chill

Need a couple’s retreat? Say no more! A stone’s throw away from the Gautrain station in the heart of upscale Sandton, Radisson Blu Hotel, Sandton, in Johannesburg offers a luxe getaway with upgraded perks. Channel your own Kim and Kanye vibes as you enjoy a bottle of ice-cold bubbly in your suite, show off your couple goals on the pool deck overlooking urban Sandton, then relish the good life with a delicious dinner for two at the contemporary Vivace eatery — all rounded off with breakfast in bed the after morning.

Style-cation

As the largest city in SA and the second biggest on the African continent, Joburg is home to premier businesses, international brands and high-flying financial institutions. Get a piece of the glitz and glam at Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton, located just steps away from the Gautrain and Sandton City’s Diamond Walk. That’s where all the big celebs can be spotted shopping up a storm at Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and the like.

With upgraded room amenities, two-for-one drink vouchers and an outdoor pool where you can soak up the sun in an urban forest setting, you’d be forgiven for not wanting to return to the real world any time soon.

Transit traveller

The latest addition to the Radisson portfolio in SA, Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre O.R. Tambo, Johannesburg, is the first Radisson-branded lifestyle hotel in the country, and the ideal layover for travellers in transit.

Discover all the comforts of home at this upscale, full-service hotel, with an upgraded room and free breakfast, Wi-Fi and parking. Plus, you’ll also get 20% off your food and beverage bill as part of the hotel’s “First Guest Staycation” offer.

Wine and dine

Nothing beats the charm and good nature of SA’s “Friendly City”. True road-trippers know it’s a must-visit on any cross-country holiday. Make the most of your pit stop at Radisson Blu Hotel, Port Elizabeth, with a delicious dining experience, accompanied by a refreshing welcome drink. In the morning, take in the ocean views before enjoying a scrumptious breakfast.

City escape

For city slickers that prefer being closer to home, and in the heart of the action, an escape from the confines of their home’s four walls is as close as Park Inn by Radisson, Sandton in Johannesburg. Come for the mouthwatering meals on offer at the hotel’s RBG Bar & Grill but stay for the modern rooms, unlimited free Wi-Fi and cocktails by the pool.

Urban dweller

Yummy food? The best of SA’s wines? Proximity to almost everything? Cape Town’s suburbs offer the best of all worlds. Nestled in the surrounds of leafy Newlands, Park Inn by Radisson, Newlands, is just what’s needed to rid yourself of Covid blues. Receive a complimentary bottle of house wine and 20% off the food bill when you book your stay. And if you’re in the mood for some retail therapy, the hotel’s free shuttle service will ensure you’re not late when the local shopping malls open for the day.





To browse and book these unbeatable staycation offers, visit the Radisson Hotel website

This article was paid for by the Radisson Hotels.