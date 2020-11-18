Huawei’s Black Friday deals continue with special offers on smartphones

Huawei has never been shy when it comes to offering great deals on its high quality products. And the technology giant knows that 2020 has been a tough year for South African consumers and is offering Black Friday deals beyond Black Friday weekend.

Some of the deals here, which are available from November 20 to 30 2020, include:

Huawei Y7p – R3,499, a saving of R400 on the recommended retail price (RRP)

Huawei Y5 2019 – R1,999, a saving of R300 on the RRP

Huawei Y5 lite – R1,499, a saving of R200 on the RRP

The Huawei Matepad T8 is also available for R2,499 – a saving of R500 – from Takealot, Incredible Connection, Woolworths and PEP stores until December 31 2020. So you can have a Black Friday saving right up until the end of the year.

If you prefer to be part of the instore madness this November, you’ll be happy to know that some of the deals on the Huawei Y series, are also available at the following stores:

The Foschini Group

PEP

Incredible Connection

Edgars

Game

Ackermans

Truworths

Makro

Mr Price

Dunns

Woolworths

This article was paid for by Huawei.