Twitter launches 'fleets', tweets that 'disappear after a day'

However, some Twitter users experimenting with the tool said it had created worrying opportunities for online harassment, like allowing unwanted direct messages. It also allows fleet authors to tag people who have blocked them.

Twitter said it was listening to feedback and working on fixes for safety concerns like the blocking issue.

Fleets, which include text, photos and videos, will be available at the top of users' home timelines on Twitter and on the sender's profile.

Twitter and other major social media companies are under pressure to better police abuses and viral misinformation on their sites. Twitter spokesperson Liz Kelley said fleets are subject to the same rules as tweets.

Kelley said warnings or labels, which Twitter has started applying to content such as manipulated media and misinformation about civic processes or Covid-19, could be applied to fleets.

Twitter also confirmed it was working on a live audio feature, dubbed 'Spaces,' that it aims to test later this year. The feature will allow users to talk in public, group conversations. It has similarities with Clubhouse, a social platform in which users are invited to talk in voice chat rooms.

“Given all of the potential for abuse within audio spaces, we are going to be making it available first to women and historically marginalised communities,” said Kelley.

The company earlier this year launched a feature for users to tweet recorded voice notes.

