Fitch & Leedes Moments: a new collection of vintage mocktails

Fitch & Leedes Moments is a new collection of nonalcoholic craft cocktails crafted by a team of master mixologists and inspired by your favourite cocktails.

Fitch & Leedes Moments vintage mocktails are the ultimate nonalcoholic alternative to keep the party going all summer. Moments Blushing Mimosa is the perfect stand-in for this popular sparkling wine and orange juice classic, with an added shot of cranberry.

Traditionally made with ginger ale and pomegranate juice topped with maraschino cherries, Moments Shirley Temple is a remake of this Hollywood classic in honour of the famous child star of the 1930s. Savour the creamy taste of raspberry sherbet of this lightly sparkling mocktail.

Moments Pink G & is a sequel to the time-honoured gin and tonic with bitter citrus notes of juniper berries melded with fresh cucumber and fragrant rosewater — perfect for a refreshing sundowner.

Moments Island Fish Bowl is a tropical burst of coconut and the sweet-bitter citrus taste of blue curaçao liqueur. Let this gently sparkling, island-style mocktail take you to sandy white beaches and crystal blue waters of the Caribbean.

Fitch & Leedes Moments retails for R12.99 for a 300ml can and R79.99 for a six-pack.

This article was paid for by Fitch & Leedes.