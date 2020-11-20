'He's been my strength': Queen, Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday, an occasion they will be unable to share with their family as England is now under a coronavirus lockdown.

Elizabeth, 94, and Philip, 99, married in London’s Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947, just two years after the end of World War 2.

To mark their anniversary, Buckingham Palace released a photograph of a smiling monarch and her husband looking at a card made by her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters from well-wishers.

The picture was taken at Windsor Castle, the queen's home west of London where the couple are staying during the lockdown.