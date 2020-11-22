A dummies' guide to podcasts: why you should get a podcatcher

There's a wonderland of stories out there. Here's how to find them

Podcasts have successfully killed the radio star and now, as a responsible media consumer who is looking to grow your nut, you want in on the action.



But many people have no idea how to track down the best podcasts to listen to. You could just ask a youth you know but Serial came out five years ago and asking now feels a little embarrassing. ..