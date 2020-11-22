Music

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's summer song list shows why she’s so hot right now

'It was actually my mother who inspired me to pursue DJing as a career,' says the 'Live Amp' presenter

To DJ is not just to play other people's music. That's called selecting a playlist - and even that requires skill: like knowing which tracks go well with each other, what songs will set the mood and which emotions will be stimulated by the music.



Knowing exactly what will get a hopeful crowd away from the bar and onto the dance floor, what will get the hips moving, the hands in the air and eyes closed in pleasure, and most importantly, what will keep the crowd dancing all night long are skills which are the purview of a great DJ...