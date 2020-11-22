Car Review

First-generation Mazda MX-5 may be old, but it sure is full of fire

If you're keen on getting into classic cars, this little Japanese roadster is definitely worth a look

Classic cars don't need pedigree to be cool. Nor do they need to come stuck to some fancy German or Italian crest. This fact was again driven home (no pun intended) to me recently when a good friend let me share his 1991 Mazda MX-5 on a classic car rally that wound its way across some of Mpumalanga's best driving roads.



Said friend is generous with his toys and I got a chance to buckle in behind the steering wheel of this little Japanese roadster from the town of Sabie, where our convoy speared off in the direction of the Bergvliet Pass. And right out of the blocks I was taken by its joyous, willing nature...