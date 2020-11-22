From grains to pages: A new store of knowledge in honour of a president

One of the world’s leading architects pays homage to African granary stores in his design for the Thabo Mbeki presidential library

This week architect and creative visionary David Adjaye joined early waves of post-lockdown travellers to visit Joburg to unveil his design for the Thabo Mbeki presidential library.



He flew from West Africa via the Middle East and, even after the demands of a Covid-19 test and other airport hassles, Adjaye is in a celebratory mood. ..