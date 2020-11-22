How Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the internet, plans to rebuild it

The creator of the World Wide Web intends to seize power over personal data back from the tech giants and put it in the hands of the people

It was a ground-breaking innovation that would change the world. But when Sir Tim Berners-Lee, then a researcher at the CERN nuclear lab in Switzerland, first proposed the idea of a World Wide Web to his boss in 1989, it elicited only the barest flicker of excitement. It sounded "vague but exciting", his manager said.



More than 30 years later, it's clear the British web pioneer is unhappy with how his creation has turned out...