It's rare that a heroine's power isn't linked to her sexuality: Dafne Keen on 'His Dark Materials'

The young actress who plays the lead in the Philip Pullman-inspired fantasy series tells Margaret Gardiner more

I'm in an exquisite city of cobbled stone streets, cafes and markets. Bread, the kind with crisp crusts that make you want to break off chunks and pop straight into your mouth - is stacked on tables. The sky is bright blue against red tiled roofs that remind me of the best of Italy. Where am I? I'm on the set of His Dark Materials and nothing I've just mentioned is real.



On a bitter Welsh day just weeks before lockdown I've taken a train from London to Cardiff to find myself in a black cavern of a sound stage that seems to extend endlessly before I reach the set of Cittagazze - a city created by Philip Pullman, who wrote the trilogy on which the HBO series His Dark Materials is based...