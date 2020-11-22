Marsai Martin, Storm Reid: six young actors making waves in Hollywood
Already successful beyond their wildest dreams, these teen stars look set to create an even bigger stir on the international film scene in 2021
22 November 2020 - 00:00
1. MARSAI MARTIN
Born: 14 August 2004...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.