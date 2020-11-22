Meet Phathutshedzo Makwarela, SA's storyteller in chief

Even traffic cops forget their duties when they stop Phathu

Phathutshedzo Makwarela swivels in the chair behind the mahogany desk in the corner office usually occupied by the CEO of Legacy Investments.



Of course it’s all fake. Legacy is no more real than Santa Claus is the living, breathing global dispenser of Christmas presents. Rather, it’s the fictional company from which the telenovela written and produced by Makwarela and longtime collaborator Gwydion Beynon takes its name...