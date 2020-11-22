Parler, the new 'right-wing Twitter' is a safe place to spew 'alternative facts'

Launched in 2018, it lets people upload images and write posts with 1,000 characters - and it almost doubled its users to 8-million after Trump's loss

We've often been told that one or other upcoming site will be "the new Facebook" — a new take on social media that will have us switching from the monolithic sites that have for over a decade dominated how billions communicate and receive their information.



There have been promises of greener pastures with no adverts and/or no interest tracking. A new haven for the young, or marketplaces of social currency traded on similar interests. However, none of them really stuck beyond a week when they went up against the social big five: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linked In and TikTok. None of these new sites ever truly offered a carrot big enough to completely drag users away. Until now...