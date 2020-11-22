Movie Review

'Riding with Sugar' exposes the beauty — and the underbelly — of Cape Town

Sunu Gonera, the director of this somewhat Afrofuturist film about following your dreams, hopes views 'see themselves in the story'

Director Sunu Gonera was born and grew up during the traumatic and tumultuous period of Zimbabwe's war of independence. He made his way out of that difficult experience to build a successful career in advertising in SA before leaving his adopted country to work in Hollywood, where he directed the 2007 feature film Pride. Along the way Gonera also directed a short film, Riding with Sugar, in 2005. Now, after 15 years, it is making its long-awaited appearance on Netflix this week.



Over the past few years Gonera has continued to work and win awards in advertising and has directed episodes of several US television shows, including Snowfall, Madame Secretary and the Netflix Young Adult hit 13 Reasons Why. But it's clear that his passion project has always been Riding with Sugar...