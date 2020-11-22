Series Review

'The Comey Rule' delves into ex-FBI head's difficult relationship with Trump

Though perhaps too heavy on bureaucratic detail, this drama series holds up as a solid piece of political drama

The first drama series of the Trump era was released in the US shortly before the collective sigh of relief given by America - and the world - at the announcement of Joe Biden's victory in the election.



Creator Billy Ray's The Comey Rule, the story of the battle between Donald Trump and FBI director James Comey, which led to Comey being fired by the president, now seems simultaneously too late and also too soon...