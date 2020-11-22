Opinion

The 'let them need us and they'll vote for us' credo is a recipe for doom

Ruling parties seem to survive by perpetuating whatever popular prescripts got them into power in the first place — regardless of the changing circumstances

I never took much interest in politics when I was growing up. I always believed, before and particularly after 1994, that the "good guys" would be discovered and find their way to the top, and we'd be in safe hands. It seems I may have been at least a little naïve, about how it works, about the real deal/s.



I still qualify, at best, only for observer status in politics and I'm not sure I'll ever want to venture much beyond that; into the heat of it all, into the "skills" required, into its shallows (for the most part) and into its depths. But you'd have to be socially and technologically remote, indeed, not to be drawn into it these days...