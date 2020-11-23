Lifestyle

Five infamous — and in some cases deadly — SA cults

These shadowy groups share several characteristics ... and their leaders expect complete obedience from members

23 November 2020 - 07:00 By Andrea Nagel and Khanyisile Ngcobo
The leaders of cults expect total loyalty and absolute obedience from their followers.
The leaders of cults expect total loyalty and absolute obedience from their followers.
Image: 123RF/Sviatlana Zykava

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights) has in recent weeks heard shocking revelations from former cult leaders on how they used “witchcraft” to amass power and wealth, as well as to control unsuspecting congregants.

The likes of pastor  Jay Israel and “apostle” Makhado Ramabulana have revealed details of rituals, “secret societies” and sacrifices made over the years to grow their cults and dupe church members into parting with their hard-earned money. 

As the commission continues to hear disturbing allegations about former church leaders, we look back at some infamous, and in some cases deadly, cults that have emerged in SA over the years:

MANCOBA SEVEN ANGELS MINISTRY

The church was established in 1986 by Siphiwo Mancoba in Umzimkhulu, KZN and continued after the founder's death by his seven sons and their mother.

The seven sons of Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries flank their mother, Bongiwe Mancoba, in this picture from a Sunday Times report on the cult in 2016.
SEVEN DEADLY SINNERS The seven sons of Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries flank their mother, Bongiwe Mancoba, in this picture from a Sunday Times report on the cult in 2016.
Image: Adrian de Kock

Members of the ministry were required to relinquish cars, money and properties as gifts to the “Angel Brothers”. It is alleged the brothers kept many “sex slaves”, some as young as 12.

In February 2018, five police officers and an off-duty soldier were shot and killed by gunmen, allegedly under orders from the church. In the shoot-out, three of the brothers were killed.

Read more about the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry:

Killer cult nailed as police storm church in late-night raid

The church at the centre of two bloody massacres this week is home to a sinister cult whose leaders forbid education but drive luxury cars.
News
2 years ago

Mancoba and co-accused in court for policemen’s murders

Phuthumile Mancoba and his five co-accused who are facing charges of murdering five Ngcobo policemen earlier this year appeared again in the Ngcobo ...
News
2 years ago

Mancoba church ‘angel’ on trial over underage 'marriage'

Banele Mancoba‚ second-in-command and spindoctor of the Mancoba’s Angels Ministry Church‚ is to be sent for psychiatric evaluation‚ after appearing ...
News
2 years ago

KWASIZABANTU MISSION

Now in the news after allegations of abuse, torture, sodomy, rape and virginity testing, the KwaZulu-Natal mission, founded by Reverend Erlo Stegen, has also been accused of money laundering and fraud.

Witnesses claimed in court that KwaSizabantu Mission started as a good organisation, but began to show cult-like characteristics.

Read more about the KwaSizabantu Mission: 

CRL hears spine-chilling testimonies from KwaSizabantu

A former KwaSizabantu mission resident who joined the church in KwaZulu-Natal while in prison for arson has offered chilling insight into alleged ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Inside KwaSizabantu mission

The mission, which faces alarming allegations of sexual abuse, says employees at its multimillion-rand farming and bottled water plant are suffering ...
News
1 month ago

Turning prophets into profits at the root of KwaSizabantu feud

Mission in sex-abuse scandal claims plot to remove its leadership and those heading its business ventures
News
1 month ago

JESUS DOMINION INTERNATIONAL

Timothy Omotoso is the senior pastor of the Durban-based church. He is on trial in the Port Elizabeth high court for rape and human trafficking, and is alleged to have groomed and molested his victims from when they were 14.

Pastor Timothy Omotoso.
IN THE DOCK Pastor Timothy Omotoso.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

 In a Sunday Times Daily article from 2018, clinical psychologist Professor Saths Cooper likened Jesus Dominion International to cult.

Cooper explained that though the word cult has different definitions, the most common refers to a religious group, and that such groups share several key characteristics: 

  • They’re exclusive. They claim to be the only ones with the truth; everyone else is wrong — “If you leave our group your salvation is in danger”;
  • They're secretive. Certain teachings are not available to outsiders or they’re presented only to certain members; and
  • They're authoritarian. The leader expects total loyalty and absolute obedience.

Read more about Jesus Dominion International:

Omotoso loses application for leave to appeal decision not to grant him bail

Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso has lost his application for leave to appeal a decision by a Port Elizabeth high court judge not ...
News
1 week ago

Why pastor Timothy Omotoso lost his third bail bid — see the judge's reasons

Human trafficking and rape accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso lost his third bid for bail after the Port Elizabeth high court dismissed his ...
News
2 weeks ago

ELECTUS PER DEUS

Electus per Deus (chosen by God) made headlines a few years ago when six main members of the group went on a killing spree between 2012 and 2016, murdering 11 people, mostly in the Krugersdorp area.

The cult group was led by Cecilia Steyn, and was a breakaway from a church group called Overcomers Through Christ, Sunday Times previously reported. 

Cecilia Steyn, leader of Electus per deus.
CHOSEN ONE Cecilia Steyn, leader of Electus per deus.
Image: Deaan Vivier

Other members included Zak Valentine, John Barnard, Cecilia’s friend Marinda Steyn and Marinda’s two children, Marcel and LeRoux.

According to the report, the group’s main aim was to convert Satanists to Christianity. 

Steyn, Marcel and Valentine were given multiple terms of life imprisonment while Le Roux was slapped with a 25-year sentence. His mother Marinda, a former high schoolteacher, received 11 life terms, while Barnard got 20 years for his role in the killing spree.

Read more about Electus per Deus: 

PODCAST | Understanding the Krugersdorp Killers case

In this week’s True Crime South Africa Spotlight we discuss the scourge of gender-based violence and do a deep dive into some interesting information ...
News
1 year ago

WATCH | Krugersdorp killings: 'Cult leaders are cunning and believe they are invincible'

The leaders of occult groups often believe they are invincible and protected by dark forces, becoming capable of gratuitous violence, sadistic acts ...
News
1 year ago

Krugersdorp killers found guilty of grisly murder spree

The South Gauteng High Court on Monday convicted Marcel Steyn, Cecilia Steyn and Zak Valentine for a spate of brutal murders in Krugersdorp.
News
1 year ago

CHURCH TEAM MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Church Team Ministries International came under the spotlight almost a decade ago when allegations of brainwashing and sexual abuse emerged.

An extensive report by Mail & Guardian revealed how church members left lucrative jobs and turned their backs on family members at the behest of fellow church members.

The church was founded by Mauritian nationals Miki and Audrey Hardy in 2001. It has local branches in Durban and Johannesburg. 

• This article is adapted from one that originally appeared in the Sunday Times LifeStyle supplement on November 15.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Four of the most infamous cults of all time

From Charles Manson to David Koresh, these sects had a charismatic leader in common — along with strict controls on members' freedom
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Branded and blackmailed: 'How I survived the devious sex cult, Nxivm'

To the outside world, Nxivm was a wellbeing programme for the rich and famous. But to insiders, it was a living nightmare of manipulation and abuse
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Manipulation, money & sex: Pastor tells how he created a cult

A former cult leader has given chilling details of how he went as far as Nigeria and the DRC to seek “supernatural powers” that he would later use to ...
News
6 days ago

PODCAST | Spotlight on cults in SA

The word "cult" is widely, and often incorrectly, used in popular culture, so much so that the true meaning has almost been lost.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Meet Phathutshedzo Makwarela, SA's storyteller in chief Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | November 22 to 28 2020 Lifestyle
  3. HOTEL REVIEW | Cascade Country Manor, Paarl, Western Cape Travel
  4. What Obama’s book says about Zuma, Mandela, Tutu and the ANC Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Five of the most striking looks from Miss SA's homecoming tour The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021