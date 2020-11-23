Five infamous — and in some cases deadly — SA cults

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights) has in recent weeks heard shocking revelations from former cult leaders on how they used “witchcraft” to amass power and wealth, as well as to control unsuspecting congregants.

The likes of pastor Jay Israel and “apostle” Makhado Ramabulana have revealed details of rituals, “secret societies” and sacrifices made over the years to grow their cults and dupe church members into parting with their hard-earned money.

As the commission continues to hear disturbing allegations about former church leaders, we look back at some infamous, and in some cases deadly, cults that have emerged in SA over the years: