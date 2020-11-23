Five infamous — and in some cases deadly — SA cults
These shadowy groups share several characteristics ... and their leaders expect complete obedience from members
The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights) has in recent weeks heard shocking revelations from former cult leaders on how they used “witchcraft” to amass power and wealth, as well as to control unsuspecting congregants.
The likes of pastor Jay Israel and “apostle” Makhado Ramabulana have revealed details of rituals, “secret societies” and sacrifices made over the years to grow their cults and dupe church members into parting with their hard-earned money.
As the commission continues to hear disturbing allegations about former church leaders, we look back at some infamous, and in some cases deadly, cults that have emerged in SA over the years:
MANCOBA SEVEN ANGELS MINISTRY
The church was established in 1986 by Siphiwo Mancoba in Umzimkhulu, KZN and continued after the founder's death by his seven sons and their mother.
Members of the ministry were required to relinquish cars, money and properties as gifts to the “Angel Brothers”. It is alleged the brothers kept many “sex slaves”, some as young as 12.
In February 2018, five police officers and an off-duty soldier were shot and killed by gunmen, allegedly under orders from the church. In the shoot-out, three of the brothers were killed.
KWASIZABANTU MISSION
Now in the news after allegations of abuse, torture, sodomy, rape and virginity testing, the KwaZulu-Natal mission, founded by Reverend Erlo Stegen, has also been accused of money laundering and fraud.
Witnesses claimed in court that KwaSizabantu Mission started as a good organisation, but began to show cult-like characteristics.
JESUS DOMINION INTERNATIONAL
Timothy Omotoso is the senior pastor of the Durban-based church. He is on trial in the Port Elizabeth high court for rape and human trafficking, and is alleged to have groomed and molested his victims from when they were 14.
In a Sunday Times Daily article from 2018, clinical psychologist Professor Saths Cooper likened Jesus Dominion International to cult.
Cooper explained that though the word cult has different definitions, the most common refers to a religious group, and that such groups share several key characteristics:
- They’re exclusive. They claim to be the only ones with the truth; everyone else is wrong — “If you leave our group your salvation is in danger”;
- They're secretive. Certain teachings are not available to outsiders or they’re presented only to certain members; and
- They're authoritarian. The leader expects total loyalty and absolute obedience.
ELECTUS PER DEUS
Electus per Deus (chosen by God) made headlines a few years ago when six main members of the group went on a killing spree between 2012 and 2016, murdering 11 people, mostly in the Krugersdorp area.
The cult group was led by Cecilia Steyn, and was a breakaway from a church group called Overcomers Through Christ, Sunday Times previously reported.
Other members included Zak Valentine, John Barnard, Cecilia’s friend Marinda Steyn and Marinda’s two children, Marcel and LeRoux.
According to the report, the group’s main aim was to convert Satanists to Christianity.
Steyn, Marcel and Valentine were given multiple terms of life imprisonment while Le Roux was slapped with a 25-year sentence. His mother Marinda, a former high schoolteacher, received 11 life terms, while Barnard got 20 years for his role in the killing spree.
CHURCH TEAM MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL
Church Team Ministries International came under the spotlight almost a decade ago when allegations of brainwashing and sexual abuse emerged.
An extensive report by Mail & Guardian revealed how church members left lucrative jobs and turned their backs on family members at the behest of fellow church members.
The church was founded by Mauritian nationals Miki and Audrey Hardy in 2001. It has local branches in Durban and Johannesburg.
• This article is adapted from one that originally appeared in the Sunday Times LifeStyle supplement on November 15.