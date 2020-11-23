Sunday Times Gen Next 2021 is on track!

Unprecedented, uncertain, unplanned. Three words that best sum up 2020.

Covid-19 brought the world to a halt, and with it, the postponement of big events.

Instead of putting things on hold, we decided to pivot, having hosted our first fully digital Sunday Times Gen Next campaign during 2020.

The plan for 2021, is to stay on track, moving forward, with the date set for September 9, where we will be combining digital and in-person experiences, in line with Covid regulations.

Helping us keep momentum and move to the next platform is Gautrain, our first 2021 headline partner.

We thank you for your support and look forward to next year’s Sunday Times Gen Next journey

The 2021 Gen Next survey will be conducted by Yellowwood.